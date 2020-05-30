Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

MG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

MG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sotirios J. Vahaviolos bought 87,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $396,268.40. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,438,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,181,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis Bertolotti bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,803.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,428 in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 941,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 659,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 628,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 286,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

