MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of MobileSmith Inc (OTCMKTS:MOST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.00. MobileSmith shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc provides operational improvement member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry in the United States. Its suite of e-health mobile solutions and related services provide a catalog of vetted mobile app tools that can be customized to fit the needs of a healthcare organization.

