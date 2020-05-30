Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,217 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Astronics were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,425 shares of company stock worth $57,785. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 657,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,670. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

