Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 1,681 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 225.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Unilever were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 3,127,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,696. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.