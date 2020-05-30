Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 67,186 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.65% of P H Glatfelter worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLT. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 176,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $703.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

