Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Shares of 2,720 Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,892,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,104. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

