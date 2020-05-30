Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,317,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,615. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

