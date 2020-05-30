Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,429,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 1.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $51,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 784,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

