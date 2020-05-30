Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stock Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.09% of ENI worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ENI by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ENI by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 82,589 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 443,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eni SpA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.9341 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.