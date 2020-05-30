Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317,952 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $42,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 24,284,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

