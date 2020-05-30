Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Honda Motor makes up approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.12% of Honda Motor worth $46,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.05. 1,039,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

