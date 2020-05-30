Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $34.12 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $34,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stericycle by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after buying an additional 1,017,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stericycle by 54.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 481,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. 703,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

