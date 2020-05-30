Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $46.37 Million Stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the quarter. China Mobile accounts for about 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $46,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after purchasing an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 165.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 212.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

