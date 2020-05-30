Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $48.42 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,706,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $377.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

