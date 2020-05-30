Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.18% of Sify Technologies worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sify Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.93 during trading hours on Friday. 80,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

