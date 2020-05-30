Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $57.46 Million Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,796,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,105,078 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco accounts for 2.0% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.13% of Itau Unibanco worth $57,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,389,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $60,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,056,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 37,532,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,059,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.88. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.