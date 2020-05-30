Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.36% of US Ecology worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 55.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $33.67. 230,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,624. US Ecology Inc has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Romano purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $133,047. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.