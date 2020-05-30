Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 144,145 shares during the period. BP comprises 1.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in BP were worth $35,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.14. 10,202,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,434,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

