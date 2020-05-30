Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

