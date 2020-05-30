Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 225.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Suzano were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 4,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 286,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,476. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Several analysts have commented on SUZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.