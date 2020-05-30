Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 1,022,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 110,367.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,000 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.27% of Yum China worth $43,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.34. 4,014,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,111. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.