Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 114,316 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.82. 41,727,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,402,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

