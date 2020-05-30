Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 5,203 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after acquiring an additional 99,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 431,759 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 236,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,543 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,243.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 635,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,071. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.