Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,189,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,671 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $78,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,558. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,316,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,297. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

