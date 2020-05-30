Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 107,854 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,243,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,854 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 7.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $202,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 10,887,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,674. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

