Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 18,108 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $7,573,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 842,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,066. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

