Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 53,000 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Novartis were worth $37,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.