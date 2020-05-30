Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,244,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,401 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp comprises 1.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.13% of New York Community Bancorp worth $49,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 4,416,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

