Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,254,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,217,244. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

