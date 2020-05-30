MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.04

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and traded as high as $32.78. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 77,300 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.