Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.13. Mosman Oil And Gas shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 25,698,208 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16.

Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

