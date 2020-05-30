Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

MOTS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 104,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,264. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 17,405.97%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.78% of Motus GI worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

