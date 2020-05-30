Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSADY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,378. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

