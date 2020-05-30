Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,089 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYOK traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 639,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

