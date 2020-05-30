Myomo’s (MYO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Dougherty & Co

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 94,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,380. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

