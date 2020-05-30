Myomo’s (MYO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 94,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,380. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

