Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nabtesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $$30.20 during midday trading on Friday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

