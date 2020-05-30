National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NKSH stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.80. 11,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.53.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $66,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,872 shares of company stock valued at $127,098. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.