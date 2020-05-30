Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $11.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Navient by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $7.44. 2,303,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,622. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

