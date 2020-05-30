Nectar (NEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $50.98 and $20.33. Nectar has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $779.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029023 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019742 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,531.36 or 0.99801096 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070998 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $33.94, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

