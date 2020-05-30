NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $10.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPTN. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $8.67. 1,365,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.01 million, a P/E ratio of 173.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,488 shares of company stock worth $873,866. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.