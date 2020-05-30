NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

NESTE OYJ/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,161. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

