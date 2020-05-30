NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get NESTE OYJ/ADR alerts:

NESTE OYJ/ADR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,161. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.