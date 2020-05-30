NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp is expected to benefit from improvement in adoption of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, increasing deal wins and expanding customer base across varied geographies are likely to be growth catalysts. NetApp’s transition to data fabric strategy also holds promise. Further, the exponential rate of data growth bodes well for the company’s cloud-integrated storage offerings. However, NetApp faces intense competition from bellwethers such as HP, Dell and IBM. Further, NetApp withdrew fiscal second-quarter and full year guidance due to the coronavirus crisis. Notably, the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NetApp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in NetApp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.