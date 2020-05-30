NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Lifted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,282 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 12.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.87% of NetEase worth $359,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised their target price on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.66.

NetEase stock traded up $16.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.90. 1,107,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.16. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $402.07. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

