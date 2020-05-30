NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $422.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.66.

NetEase stock traded up $16.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.90. 1,107,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,601. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.16. NetEase has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $402.07.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,570,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,883,000 after purchasing an additional 698,417 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,345,000 after purchasing an additional 513,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.