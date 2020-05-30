Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Increased by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 104.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.