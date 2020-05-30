NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NetSol Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 12,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.46.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.