New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

NBEV has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.19.

Shares of NBEV stock remained flat at $$1.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,930. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 44.30% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Age Beverages during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

