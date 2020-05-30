New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.97

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and traded as high as $14.25. New Germany Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 36,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from New Germany Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1%.

In related news, Director Christian Zugel purchased 7,500 shares of New Germany Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund in the first quarter worth $155,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Germany Fund by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in New Germany Fund during the first quarter worth $446,000.

About New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

