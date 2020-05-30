New Hope (ASX:NHC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.33. New Hope shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 3,196,568 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.73.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. New Hope’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

